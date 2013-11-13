LONDON Nov 13 British luxury carmaker Jaguar
Land Rover on Wednesday said it was studying the possibility of
opening a manufacturing plant in Brazil.
"A detailed feasibility study is underway to consider Brazil
as a possible future location for a Jaguar Land Rover automotive
facility," the company said in a statement sent to Reuters on
Wednesday, adding that "no final decisions have been made."
The company, owned by India's Tata Motors, added
that it has ambitious plans to expand its manufacturing
footprint and increase production in markets outside of Britain,
particularly in China and Brazil.
Earlier on Wednesday Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo
reported that Land Rover was looking to invest around 270
million pounds ($431.72 million) in a facility to build SUVs in
Rio de Janeiro state.