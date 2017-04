Dec 2 JLT Mobile Computers publ AB :

* Takes over US VMT operation of its sales partner DAP Technologies to form wholly-owned US subsidiary

* Says takes over organization of 13 employees from DAP to perform sales, services and staging of its VMTs across North American market

* Says also takes over existing reseller agreements and relationships

* Says transition will be completed by Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)