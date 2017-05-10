UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, said it hired Graham Barden and Jon Warner to its aviation team as partners.
Prior to joining JLT, Barden was managing partner of aviation at Lockton LLP, while Warner was a senior vice president of the aviation team at Lockton.
They will both be based in London.
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK