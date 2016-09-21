UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, said it had appointed Jonathan Garnett as the managing director of its recently established business in Malaysia.
Garnett will be responsible for helping grow JLT Re's footprint in the Asia Pacific region.
He will be based in JLT Re's Kuala Lumpur office and will report to Stuart Beatty, chief executive of JLT Re, APAC. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
AMSTERDAM, May 22 Aegon, the Dutch-based insurer that does most of its business in the United States, said on Monday it would sell some U.S. operations to Wilton Re to boost its financial strength under Europe's new Solvency II regime for insurers.