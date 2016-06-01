June 1 Reinsurance broker JLT Re reported a slowdown in reinsurance rate declines for the second consecutive June renewal on Wednesday, as lower returns prompted investors to pump less capital into the market.

Competition in the high-performing reinsurance sector has depressed prices in recent years as global investors sought out higher yields in less-traditional asset classes, but prices are now testing technical minimum levels, the broker said.

JLT Re, part of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group, said its property catastrophe pricing index for property in hurricane-prone Florida fell 3.1 percent, compared with an 8.5 percent fall a year earlier and a 17.1 percent decline in 2014.

"Surplus reinsurance capacity continues to contain any prospect of higher reinsurance rates," said David Flandro, Global Head of Analytics at JLT Re, in a statement.

But given the falls in recent years, and with "pockets of increased reinsurance demand and a series of catastrophe losses so far this year... The trend towards price stabilisation is expected to persist for the remainder of the year, depending on loss activity," he added.

S&P said in September last year that it expects reinsurance prices to drop by up to 5 percent in 2016, with prices continuing to go down, but less severely than in 2014 and 2015.

Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said in May that the pressure on reinsurance rates was easing, adding that it had seen "single digit" rate reductions. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)