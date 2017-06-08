June 8 J.M. Smucker Co reported a 42.2
percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by weak sales
of its Folgers coffee and pet food products such as Meow Mix and
9Lives.
Smucker's net income fell to $110.4 million, or 96 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended April 30, from $191 million,
or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
The company also recorded a $57.5 million impairment charge
and a $21.5 million derivative loss in the quarter.
Net sales dipped 1.3 percent to $1.78 billion, marking the
fourth straight quarter of decline.
