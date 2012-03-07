LISBON, March 7 Portuguese retailer
Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday posted an unexpected 3
percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit despite higher sales
as it paid more tax and sales costs rose.
Net profit fell to 85 million euros ($111.5 million)
compared with an average forecast of 100 million euros in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Still, for the whole of 2011, Jeronimo Martins' net profit
rose a steep 21 percent higher to 340 million euros on a 13
percent growth in total sales, mainly thanks to its Polish
operation, to over 9.8 billion euros. Sales in Portugal last
year increased 4 percent despite the country's recession.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) increased 6 percent in the quarter to 194
million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 201
million euros.
Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in
Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka
discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 7 percent in the
quarter from a year ago.
Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its
budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The
economy is expected to contract 3.3 percent this year after
shrinking 1.5 percent last year.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
