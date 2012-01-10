LISBON Jan 10 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a 13 percent rise in 2011 preliminary sales, boosted by the performance of its Polish operation and in line with market estimates.

Jeronimo, Portugal's No.2 retailer and the largest food retailer in Poland thanks to its Biedronka discount network, said its total sales rose to 9.8 billion euros ($12.5 billion).

"The sales performance for the year reflects the group's like-for-like growth, driven principally by the excellent performance of Biedronka and good performances of the businesses in Portugal," the company said.

In the fourth quarter alone, total sales rose about 6.8 percent to around 2.52 billion euros.

Biedronka's sales grew by 20 percent year on year and the company said it ended 2011 with 1,873 stores in Poland -- which accounts for 59 percent of the group's total sales -- and that it plans to have 3,000 in 2015. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by David Holmes)