June 7 J.M. Smucker Co reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates as higher prices and acquisitions helped drive sales at the largest U.S. coffee packager.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $104.1 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $94.9 million, or 82 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share, trumping analysts' estimates of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 14 percent to $1.35 billion.

Last year, the company bought Sara Lee Corp's North American foodservice coffee business and privately held Rowland Coffee Roasters Inc.