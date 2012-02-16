* Q3 adj. EPS $1.22 vs est $1.41

* Sales $1.47 bln vs est $1.54 bln

* Sees FY adj. EPS $4.60-$4.65 vs prior view $4.90-$5.00

By Mihir Dalal

Feb 16 J. M. Smucker Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and slashed its earnings forecast for the year, as higher prices of brands like Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee put off shoppers and increased costs hurt margins.

Smucker shares fell 7 percent before the bell on Thursday on the weak results and outlook.

The company has been hiking prices to combat higher costs of raw materials like coffee and peanut butter. Higher prices and increased competition led to a 10 percent decline in overall sales volumes in the third quarter.

"Our volume was lower than expected as a result of our higher price points coupled with lower consumer demand across the food industry," Chief Operating Officer Vince Byrd said in a statement.

Gross margins in the third quarter fell to 32.6 percent, from 37.4 percent, a year ago, hurt by higher costs of green coffee, edible oils, peanuts and flour.

Smucker warned that green coffee costs will continue to rise through its fourth quarter, and peanut costs are expected to be "significantly higher."

However, the company said other commodity costs were "stablising" and that it may tweak its prices and promotional activity in the face of weaker demand.

WEAK RESULTS

Smucker now expects an adjusted profit of $4.60 a share to $4.65 a share for fiscal 2012, down from its previous outlook of $4.90 a share to $5.00 a share.

The company's third-quarter profit fell to $116.8 million, or $1.03 a share, from $132 million, or $1.11 a share, a year ago. Excluding items, it earned $1.22 a share, while analysts expected $1.41 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 12 percent to $1.47 billion, but missed Wall Street estimates of $1.54 billion.

Smucker shares closed at $78.15 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock is flat so far this year, lagging a 7 percent rise in the broader market.