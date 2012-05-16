* 270 workers may go on strike
* Union alleges Smucker wants to cut senior workers' rights
May 16 More than 270 workers at the largest U.S.
coffee packager J.M. Smucker Co may go on a strike amid
concerns that senior workers' rights will be curtailed, a union
representing the workers said on Wednesday.
The union, Teamsters Local 436 in Cleveland, Ohio, said
Smucker is "insisting on eliminating senior workers' rights,
which the company claims is necessary to operate their new
plant."
Smucker, which makes Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter,
is building a $150 million facility in Orrville, Ohio. Smucker
has said the facility is expected to start production this
summer.
The union said the company rejected its offer to extend the
current labor agreement for two years with no changes or raises.
The company has about 4,500 employees, according to a
regulatory filing in April 2011.
Smucker did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Shares of the company closed at $77.64 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.