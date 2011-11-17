* Q2 adj. EPS $1.29 vs estimate $1.39
* Sales rise 18 pct to $1.51 bln vs estimate $1.49 bln
* Sees FY adj. EPS $4.90-$5.00 vs prev est $5.00-$5.15
* Shares down 0.9 pct
By Mihir Dalal
Nov 17 J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N), the maker of
Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee, reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs of
raw materials like coffee and peanuts, and it cut its full-year
profit outlook.
Higher costs for those items and for edible oils, milk and
other raw materials pulled down gross margin to 33.8 percent in
the second quarter, excluding special project costs, from 39.6
percent in the year-ago period.
"The gross margin was disappointing at 33.8 percent, versus
our forecast of 36.5 percent," J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman
said in a client note.
Smucker expects a further rise in peanut costs this year.
Although green coffee costs have declined from earlier in the
year, the company said they will be much higher in the next two
quarters compared with year-earlier periods.
However, Smucker said on an analyst call that most other
commodity costs appeared to have peaked and actually fell
modestly in the past couple of months.
In another encouraging sign for the company, its quarterly
revenue rose 18 percent, beating estimates, helped by its
acquisition of Rowland Coffee and sales of K-Cups for Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters' GMCR.O Keurig brewers.
Analyst Goldman said the sales growth was strong and he
believes the results were not as bad as they looked, if the
higher tax rate and additional interest expense were excluded.
For the quarter ended Oct. 31, net income fell to $127.2
million, or $1.12 a share, from $149.7 million, or $1.25 a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Smucker earned $1.29 a share, compared
with the average analysts' average estimate of $1.39 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 18 percent to $1.51 billion, beating
expectations of $1.49 billion.
Smucker expects to earn $4.90 to $5.00 a share, excluding
items, in fiscal 2012, down from its previous forecast of $5.00
to $5.15 a share, citing additional interest expense related to
its October debt offering.
Shares of the company were down 0.9 percent at $72.50 on
Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
