BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
Nov 20 J. M. Smucker Co : * The J M Smucker Company announces fiscal 2014 second quarter results * Sees FY 2014 sales down about 2 percent * Qtrly earnings per share $1.46 * Sees 2014 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.72 to $5.82 excluding items * Qtrly earnings per share excluding special project costs $ 1.52 * Qtrly net sales $1.56 billion versus $1.63 billion * Says 2014 net sales prior forecast was decrease of 1 percent * Q2 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $5.84, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Overall commodity costs were lower during Q2 2014, compared to the second
quarter of 2013, due primarily to green coffee" * Expects segment profit growth in the back half of its fiscal year as lower
peanut costs are realized and manufacturing costs decrease * Lower Q2 sales due to impact of a 4 percent reduction in net price
realization reflecting price declines taken over the past twelve months * Says favorable sales mix contributed 1 percent to net sales in the second
quarter of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: