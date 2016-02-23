(Corrects typo in headline)
BANGALORE Feb 23 Feb 23 J M Smucker
Co :
* The J M Smucker Company announces fiscal 2016 third quarter
results
* Qtrly net sales $1.97 billion versus $1.44 billion
* Qtrly net income per common share - assuming dilution $1.55
* Qtrly non-GAAP income per common share - assuming dilution
$1.76
* Sees 2016 net sales $7.8 billion
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP income per common share $5.84 - $5.94
* Sees 2016 adjusted non-GAAP income per common share $6.99 -
$7.09
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $240 million
* Qtrly U.S. retail coffee net sales $575.5 million up 1
percent
* Q3 U.S. retail consumer foods sales $569.8 million down 5
percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $2.05 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.79, revenue view $7.86
billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
