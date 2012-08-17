* First-quarter adj earnings/share $1.17 vs est $1.00

Aug 17 J.M. Smucker Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results as price cuts helped it win back customers who ditched its brands such as Folgers coffee for cheaper alternatives.

The company, which also stood by its full-year forecast, has been trying to strike a balance between passing on record high costs of raw materials to shoppers and keeping its market share.

It cut prices of its coffee products twice since August 2011, and in June said it would cut them further. Prior to that it had raised prices for four times in a row - from May 2010 to May 2011.

But the price cuts have come at a cost - gross margins in the quarter slipped to 34.6 percent from 37.1 percent a year earlier. Profit margin at its U.S. retail coffee segment fell to 24.3 percent from 27.9 percent a year earlier.

The company has been raising prices of its other brands such as Jif peanut butter and Crisco oils to offset price cuts at its flagship coffee brand.

Net income for the first quarter was $110.9 million, or $1.00 per share, compared with $111.5 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier. The number of outstanding shares fell by 3 percent during the quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.17 per share, beating analysts' consensus view of $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $1.37 billion, also topping expectation of $1.30 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $78.97 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.