By Aditi Shrivastava
Nov 20 J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of
Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue as lower commodity costs
and product selling prices failed to translate into sales
growth.
The company also said it now expected full-year revenue to
fall about 2 percent. Smucker had earlier forecast a drop of 1
percent.
The company's shares fell as much as 8.4 percent to $99.47
on Wednesday.
Smucker said it cut full-year sales forecast mainly due to
lower sales of coffee that it sells in K-cups.
A K-cup is a plastic pod that Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
Inc licenses to coffee and beverage makers. These cups,
which hold beverages such as coffee, are placed in Green
Mountain's Keurig brewing system.
"The lower guidance is driven in large part by a reduced
outlook for K-cups, second-quarter sales coming in short of
expectations, and the impact of foreign exchange," Mark Smucker,
president of Smucker's retail coffee business, told analysts on
a post-earnings conference call.
Other than Smucker, Green Mountain licenses K-cups to
Starbucks Corp, Eight O'Clock, Kraft Foods Group Inc's
Maxwell House, Gevalia and many private label
companies.
Smucker, which was among the first to offer coffee in
K-cups, has been hit by increased use of this packaging by
rivals.
MorningStar analyst Ken Perkins said Smucker's K-cup coffee
sales growth was slower than expected and the company was hurt
by competition more than anticipated.
Smucker's sales fell 4 percent to $1.56 billion in the
second quarter ended Oct. 31 even though prices of green coffee
and peanuts dropped.
"The impact of pricing actions taken across all categories
more than offset the benefit of these lower commodity costs
resulting in a slightly unfavorable impact on gross profit," the
company said.
Smucker had reduced list prices for most of its packaged
coffee sold in the United States by an average 6 percent in
February. Apart from its Folgers brand, the company also
supplies coffee to Dunkin' Donuts, owned by Dunkin' Brands Group
Inc.
Smucker said its U.S. retail coffee sales fell 4 percent in
dollar terms due to the price cuts. However, volume sales rose 1
percent for the Folgers brand and 11 percent for Dunkin' Donuts
packaged coffee.
Sales in the company's U.S. retail consumer foods business,
its largest business by revenue, also fell 1 percent in the
quarter due to price cuts. Jif peanut butter volume rose 2
percent while the volume of Crisco oils increased 4 percent.
Volumes declined in the company's private label business,
whose offerings include ground coffee and canned milk.
"The quality of earnings was poor...," said KeyBanc analyst
Akshay Jagdale, noting a "weak consumer environment."
Analysts on average had expected sales to fall to $1.61
billion from $1.63 billion a year earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose 3 percent to $153.4 million, or $1.46 per
share. Excluding items, the company earned $1.52 per share,
missing the average analyst estimate of $1.60.
Gross margins rose to 35.4 percent from 33.3 percent.
Shares of Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker were down 6 percent
at $101.93 on Wednesday afternoon on the New York Stock
Exchange. The stock has risen more than 25 percent this year to
Tuesday's close.
