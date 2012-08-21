Aug 21 The U.S. health regulator said certain
lots of bone putty made by Johnson & Johnson unit
Synthes were recalled as there was potential for the putty to
catch fire if it came in contact with electrosurgical cautery
systems during surgery.
The Hemostatic Bone Putty is used to stop bone bleeding by
creating a physical barrier along the edges of bones damaged by
trauma or cut during a surgical procedure.
The recall, which has been classified as Class I, or the
most serious type of recall, was initiated on July 5.
Synthes had issued a medical device recall letter on July 5
requesting medical facilities to examine their inventory and
immediately stop using the identified part and lot numbers of
the putty manufactured between July 6, 2011 and Dec. 14, 2011.
J&J has been hit by several recalls ranging from its
consumer medicines Tylenol and Motrin to artificial hip
implants. The company had also taken charges of more than $3
billion in the latest fourth quarter largely related to the
recall of the defective artificial hips.
J&J shares were up marginally at $67.97 in afternoon trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.