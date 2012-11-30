Nov 30 Johnson & Johnson has named Chief
Executive Alex Gorsky as the chairman of its board of directors,
effective Dec. 28, replacing current chairman Bill Weldon, the
company said on Friday.
Gorsky, a former vice chairman of the diversified healthcare
company, became chief executive on April 26, replacing Weldon,
who had served as CEO for a decade. But Weldon had retained his
role as chairman, as the company continued attempts to fix
manufacturing problems that have sparked recalls of Tylenol and
many other over-the-counter consumer brands during the past
three years.
J&J said in a release that Weldon, who has been with the
company for 41 years, will retire from Johnson & Johnson in the
first quarter of 2013.