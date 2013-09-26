* Activists , crew of Greenpeace ship denied bail
* Thirty activists face hearings over protest at oil
platform
* Investigators have opened piracy case
* Six arrested in Bulgaria protest against Gazprom's Arctic
plans
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Sept 26 A Russian court on Thursday
ordered seven Greenpeace activists and a photographer held in
custody for two months pending further investigation over a
protest against offshore Arctic oil drilling, drawing criticism
from the environmental group.
The eight men, who had been among 30 people aboard a
Greenpeace ship used to stage the protest at the Prirazlomnaya
oil platform, were denied bail by a court in the northern city
of Murmansk, Greenpeace and Russian media said.
Hearings were expected on Thursday for some of the others
who had been aboard the Arctic Sunrise, which was seized by
Russian coast guards after two activists tried to scale the rig
owned by state-controlled Gazprom on Sept. 18.
"We are deeply concerned by the decision of the judge to
refuse bail," Greenpeace Executive Director John Sauven said.
The activists denied bail included the captain of the Arctic
Sunrise, U.S. national Pete Willcox, as well as activists and
crew members from France, New Zealand, Canada, Poland and Russia
as well as a Russian photographer, Greenpeace said.
The federal Investigative Committee has termed the protest
an attack and opened a criminal case on suspicion of piracy,
which is punishable by up to 15 years in jail. The activists
have not been charged.
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the activists
from 18 countries were clearly not pirates but had broken
international law, suggesting they might end up facing less
severe charges.
The spokesman for the federal Investigative Committee said
on Thursday that activists ordered held for two months might be
released on bail before that period ends if their role is found
to have been minor, the Interfax news agency reported.
Greenpeace has said it was the Russian law enforcement
authorities who broke the law by boarding the Arctic Sunrise and
denied the piracy allegations, saying its activists had
conducted a peaceful protest.
"The Russian authorities are trying to scare people who
stand up to the oil industry in the Arctic, but this blatant
intimidation will not succeed," Greenpeace International
executive director Kumi Naidoo said in a statement.
Denis Sinyakov, a photographer who was denied bail, said he
had covered the protest as a journalist, Greenpeace said.
The environmental activist group says scientific evidence
shows any oil spill from Prirazlomnaya, Russia's first offshore
oil platform in the Arctic, would affect more than 3,000 miles
(4,800 km) of Russia's coastline.
In Bulgaria, police arrested six Greenpeace activists who
blocked a Gazprom gas station to protest its Arctic drilling
plans. Four of them had chained themselves to fuel pumps and
waved banners that read: "Stop Gazprom, Save the Arctic" and
"Gazprom = Arctic destruction".
The Prirazlomnaya rig - a crucial part of Russia's troubled
effort to tap oil and gas in the Arctic - is slated to start
operating by the end of the year and is expected to reach peak
production of 6 million tonnes per year (120,000 barrels per
day) in 2019.