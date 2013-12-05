(Adds background)
KIEV Dec 5 Deals signed on Thursday with China
may bring Ukraine about $8 billion in investments, Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich said, according to Interfax news
agency reporting from Beijing.
"The documents signed by us today are broadening economic
cooperation. We have not yet calculated what the equivalent in
money will be. But earlier we reckoned that we are talking about
approximately eight billion dollars of investment into the
economy", he said in comments in Beijing.
The presidential website said the projects included aircraft
and shipbuilding, agriculture, energy and road construction.
The agriculture agreement appeared to relate to supplying
Ukrainian soybean and barley to the Chinese market - a project
in the pipeline. Ukraine also wants to supply wheat and maize to
the Chinese market.
Ukraine faces huge problems in financing an unwieldy current
account deficit, with outside funding needs estimated at $17
billion next year to meet debt repayments and the cost of
imported natural gas.
A decision to step back from a trade pact with the European
Union and revive economic relations with Russia have sparked
widespread protests in the capital.
One analyst, Timothy Ash of Standard Bank, doubted that the
agreements signed in China would have a significant impact on
the distressed economy.
"Ukraine needs short term cash/financing, and likely in the
order of $10-15 billion at this stage in up front cash to make a
difference," he said.
