CLEVELAND A soon-to-open Cleveland casino was bombarded with job applications from 16,000 people in four days after announcing openings for 750 positions, a casino official said on Saturday.

Due to the high volume of responses, the Horseshoe Casino took down about half of the job openings on Friday and is now shifting through the resumes to find qualified candidates.

"We are utilizing employees all across the county to review applicants," Jennifer Kulczycki of Rock Gaming, parent company of the casino, told Reuters on Saturday.

"We were blown out of the water by the numbers but we announced we would hire 90 percent of our staff from the Cleveland area and we are sure we will meet that goal."

This is the second round of job postings the casino, slated to open in March, has put on its website.

Ohio voters approved four casinos in the state in November 2009. Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team, also owns Rock Gaming, and partnered with Caesars Entertainment Corp to build the casino in Cleveland.

In September, the casino posted more than 600 job openings and 12,000 people applied over the course of one month. Eventually that number was whittled down to 4,000 and more than 600 are currently receiving free training. (Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Jerry Norton)