* "Thriving" sector seeing strong investor demand
* Fund firms, pension funds add to teams
* New entrants boost recruitment in sector
By Raji Menon
LONDON, Sept 25 There are still jobs to be had
in financial services in the UK as pension and investment funds
look to tap into a surge in demand for infrastructure
investments, offering stable returns at a time of rock-bottom
interest rates and volatile shares.
Amid the gloom in the broader financial sector, which is
seeing massive job cuts across Europe, pension funds and fund
managers such as JP Morgan Asset Management, Macquarie
Capital, M&G and Universities Superannuation
Scheme (USS) are adding staff to their infrastructure teams.
A raft of others such as Allianz Global Investors (AGI), AMP
Capital, the Canadian Pension Plan and First State Investments
have all recently bolstered their infrastructure teams.
UK pension schemes currently invest only around 2 percent of
their assets in infrastructure. But this figure is set to rise
as pension funds continue to pull money out of equities and
bonds and move into more diverse asset classes.
Larger pension schemes such as the USS, with 32 billion
pounds ($51.83 billion) in assets, have recently raised their
infrastructure allocation to 7 percent of total assets.
"There has been a tectonic shift towards the recognition of
infrastructure as an asset class to meet pension fund and
insurance fund liabilities," said Daniel Wong, head of
infrastructure and utilities at Macquarie Capital.
"The largest pension funds in Australia and Canada regularly
have 5-10 percent allocated to infrastructure and so it's our
expectation that new money will continue to come into the
sector," he said.
JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) is looking to add around
half a dozen people to its infrastructure debt team over the
next 18-24 months, with the majority based in London.
Bob Dewing, head of JPMAM's infrastructure debt team which
currently has five members predominantly based in New York,
said: "The majority of our assets are going to be European so we
really do need people on the ground.
Large direct investors such as pension schemes are also
looking to add more broadly to their infrastructure teams.
Earlier this month, USS, UK's second largest pension scheme,
said it has appointed two infrastructure investment managers.
"The infrastructure sector is clearly thriving," said Tony
Rocker, a partner at infrastructure transaction services at
consultancy KPMG.
"The main reason behind the new hires is that there are more
entrants into the market place and those entrants haven't done
deals before, so they need to understand the market, they need
expertise and they are either recruiting themselves or forcing
recruitment through the advisers or funds they use."
New investors like the Chinese sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corporation and South Korea's National Pension
Service are scouring Europe for opportunities, prompting firms
like AGI to hire a team of five from Trifinium Advisors to offer
a new infrastructure debt service.
CIC made its first foray into UK infrastructure by picking
up a stake in Thames Water earlier this year.
"Volatility around Europe is creating opportunity for
investors," said Wong adding there was expectation of a steady
supply of assets coming to the markets as governments, utilities
and construction companies seek to release capital.
Wong, who heads a 45 member strong team, said he had been
"selectively adding" to the team, particularly at the junior and
mid levels.
These new hirings in the sector may provide welcome respite
for an industry reeling under some of the biggest job cuts seen
in recent times with Deutsche Bank and Japan's Nomura announcing
huge layoffs. .