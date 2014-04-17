April 17 Men's garment maker Joeone Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit down 19.6 percent y/y at 537.3 million yuan ($86.36 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 24.3 percent y/y at 144.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wed68v; link.reuters.com/xed68v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2214 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)