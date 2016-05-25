French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Joeone :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 31 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zEQM
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT