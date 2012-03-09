Actor John Abraham poses on the red carpet at the Rome International Film Festival October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli/Files

MUMBAI John Abraham's 15-day jail sentence for rash driving has been suspended by the Bombay High Court and he has been granted bail, the actor's lawyer said on Friday.

Abraham, 39, was briefly in court custody on Friday after a local court upheld an earlier order sentencing him to 15 days in jail in a case of rash and negligent driving.

The actor crashed into two persons in a Mumbai suburb after his bike skidded in April 2006.

"The court suspended his sentence and granted him bail," Abraham's lawyer Abad Ponda told Reuters over telephone.

Abraham last appeared on screen in the 2011 film "Desi Boyz" and announced this week he was producing "Vicky Donor", a film about infertility and the taboos attached to sperm donation.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)