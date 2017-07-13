FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manulife exploring IPO or spin off for John Hancock unit - WSJ
July 13, 2017 / 5:04 PM / a day ago

Manulife exploring IPO or spin off for John Hancock unit - WSJ

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp is looking to list or spin off its U.S. unit John Hancock Financial Services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manulife has been under pressure from some of its shareholders after years of disappointing results at the unit, according to the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/2vgUKvV)

The insurer declined to comment. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

