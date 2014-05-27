COLOMBO, May 27 Group results for Sri Lanka's market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc for the three months ended March 31, released on Tuesday. (in millions of rupees unless otherwise stated): Q4 2013/14 Q4 2012/13 Net profit 4,678.49 5,145.21 Revenue 24,274.89 23,204.55 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 4.72 5.83 NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited. John Keells Holdings is the market heavyweight on the Colombo Stock Exchange and is among the most liquid stocks on the bourse, making it a favourite of offshore investors. Foreign investors hold 52.6 percent of the total issued shares in the company, which has a market cap of 230.86 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) and accounts for 9.31 percent of the total market capitalisation of the Stock Exchange, latest bourse data showed. ($1 = 130.4000 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)