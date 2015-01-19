LONDON Jan 19 Infrastructure investment business John Laing Group is to list on the London Stock Exchange as it seeks to raise around 130 million pounds ($197 million) to fund new investments, the company said on Monday.

The company, taken private by Henderson in 2007, had an investment portfolio book value of 781 million pounds by Sept. 30 last year.

The issue will consist of new and existing shares. The initial public offering (IPO) is being run by Barclays and HSBC. RBC Capital Markets is acting as lead manager, while Greenhill is financial adviser. ($1 = 0.6602 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Keith Weir)