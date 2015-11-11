* John Lewis' Black Friday participation to be bigger in
2015
* Boss had previously said firm may rein-in participation
* Forecasts John Lewis "will win Christmas"
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 11 John Lewis ,
Britain's largest department store group by sales, has predicted
this year's Black Friday promotional event will be even bigger
than 2014's, having said in January it might rein-in its
participation.
Last year's Black Friday delivered John Lewis' most
lucrative week in its 150-year-history. However, the
employee-owned firm's managing director, Andy Street, said the
late November discounting day imported from the United States
disrupted traditional Christmas trading patterns and may have to
be tempered in 2015.
Street told reporters on Tuesday John Lewis' "never
knowingly undersold" (NKU) price-matching pledge meant its
participation in the Nov. 27 Black Friday event would exceed
2014's.
"We cannot stand aside, we will not blink over that NKU
commitment," he said.
Street said John Lewis had recruited 2,000 extra staff to
deal with deliveries and invested "tens of millions of pounds"
in capacity to ensure Black Friday orders are honoured.
He said there was now a new shape to Christmas trade, with
three peaks - Black Friday, the Christmas peak and the post
Christmas Eve clearance sale.
"Black Friday has turned into our biggest week by a mile and
it will be bigger again this year," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday supermarket Asda, the British arm of
Wal-Mart, said it would not participate in this year's
Black Friday, a year after brawls at one of its stores
characterised the arrival of the U.S. import to Britain
"They've been brave," Street said. "But it won't change
what's going to happen this year."
This was because suppliers had made products for the event
months ago, while retailers had similarly long ago planned their
promotional programmes.
"What I do think is interesting though, looking further
ahead to future years, it might just help do exactly what I
tried to do in January, which is say 'hang on, let's think about
this'," said Street.
Last Friday John Lewis said sales had increased 2.5 percent
in the 13 weeks to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter.
Street gave an upbeat Christmas outlook.
"John Lewis has won the last six Christmases and
outperformed the market every Christmas since the (financial)
crash. This year it's got to be seven out of seven and I'm
genuinely confident that the stall is set for us to do exactly
that."
Street also announced John Lewis had signed a deal with
Dutch department store de Bijenkorf to open "shop in shops" in
some of its stores in 2016, a move that represents John Lewis'
debut in continental Europe.
