LONDON Nov 8 John Lewis, Britain's
No.1 department store group, is confident of outperforming
rivals this Christmas, the employee-owned firm said on Friday as
it launched a festive advertising campaign.
"We want John Lewis, as we have in the last few years, to
literally own Christmas," the firm's managing director Andy
Street told reporters.
The 149-year-old firm, whose worker co-ownership business
model has been lauded by Prime Minister David Cameron, has been
winning share from high-street rivals in recent years due to its
strong online offering, modern stores and a more affluent
customer base.
Last Christmas it reported record sales, while rivals, such
as Marks & Spencer (M&S) endured poor trading in a tough
market.
Street said John Lewis' new loyalty card, launched on Oct.
30, had already signed up 200,000 customers.
The firm is spending 7 million pounds ($11.3 million) on
Christmas advertising this year and is using hand-drawn
animation for the first time in its TV campaign.
The animation, created by agency Adam&Eve/DDB, tells a story
of "The Bear and the Hare" and is set to a cover of rock band
Keane's 2004 hit "Somewhere Only We Know" sung by Lily Allen.
It will go live on John Lewis' social media channels on
Friday and launch on television on Saturday during the X Factor
music show. In a first for broadcaster ITV, John Lewis
has booked an entire advert break.
John Lewis' Christmas ads have generally proved a hit with
the British public in recent years.
Last year's ad featuring two snowmen used a cover by
Gabrielle Aplin of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's "Power of Love".
The song became a No. 1 hit single for the second time.
M&S, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, launched its
Christmas campaign, staring model Rosie Huntington-Whitley, on
Wednesday.