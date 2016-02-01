LONDON Feb 1 John Lewis, Britain's
largest department store group, is to enter the Middle East
market, opening an outlet in Dubai next year as it steps up the
pace of global expansion.
The employee-owned firm said on Monday the 15,000 square
feet space, its largest such overseas concession, will open
within the new flagship Robinsons department store in Dubai
Festival City Mall, both of which are part of the Al-Futtaim
group.
John Lewis is further extending its partnership with
Robinsons in Malaysia by opening a 630 square feet
"shop-in-shop" at its Kuala Lumpur store in March.
The Waitrose supermarket group, also part of John Lewis,
already has a store in Dubai.
The Dubai and Malaysia moves will add to John Lewis'
existing overseas portfolio of 14 "shop-in-shops" across
Singapore and the Philippines and seven in South Korea.
John Lewis said in December it would enter continental
Europe, opening seven outlets within De Bijenkorf department
stores in the Netherlands throughout this year and 2017.
"The success of our existing international shop-in-shops has
given us the confidence to open in the Middle East and increase
both the scale of the space and product assortment," said John
Lewis managing director Andy Street.
The John Lewis department in Dubai will stock bed, bath,
living and gifting assortments as well as own brand furniture,
cookware, textiles, glassware and nursery products.
Last month John Lewis reported strong Christmas trading
numbers.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)