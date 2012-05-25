* Week to May 19 department store sales up 11.6 pct
* Waitrose sales up 6.6 pct
LONDON May 25 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, continued its run of
double digit weekly sales increases, helped by wet weather,
television sales boosted by the digital switchover and demand
for Jubilee themed products.
The employee-owned retailer has been growing sales even
though official data this week said overall UK retail sales fell
last month at their fastest rate in more than two
years.
John Lewis said on Friday its sales increased 11.6 percent
year-on-year to 59.7 million pounds ($93.6 million) in the week
to May 19.
"John Lewis enjoyed another solid week, comfortably up on
last year. Comparisons are as tricky as ever with the weather
and the tail end of the digital switchover on our side while at
the same time we were up against some strong trade thanks to
some active price matching of a competitor's (Debenhams
)sale last year," said Simon Russell, director retail
operations development.
The firm has been outperforming the wider market as its
generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by
Britain's double dip recession, while improvements to product
and service have chimed with consumers.
In an interview with Reuters last week John Lewis' retail
director Andrew Murphy raised the firm's sales guidance for the
year.
Electricals and home technology sales jumped 36.7 percent in
the week, sales in the home category were up 4.8 percent and
fashion sales rose 2.1 percent.
"There was a Jubilee theme to much of the home sales with
anything red, white and blue definitely 'in' this spring.
Bunting, bowler hats and tea towels were the best sellers," said
Russell.
Many UK retailers are, however, under pressure as consumers
are squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures designed to cut national debt.
On Tuesday Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest
clothing retailer, posted a first fall in annual profit for
three years and slashed its sales targets.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to May 19 sales increased 6.6 percent to 107.9 million
pounds.