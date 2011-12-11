LONDON Dec 11 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, said sales rose by 2
percent last week, benefiting from increased sales of winter
clothes and Christmas gifts.
The employee-owned group, seen as a retail bellwether, said
on Sunday that department store sales rose to 123.5 million
pounds ($192.9 million) in the week to Dec. 10.
The 2 percent figure was a gross number, inclusive of VAT
sales tax and new space contribution.
Analysts estimate sales had fallen 5 percent, excluding VAT
and new space.
With UK disposable incomes squeezed by rising prices, muted
wages growth and government austerity measures, British
retailers are nervous about consumer spending in the key
Christmas trading period and high street discounting is rife.
Industry data for November was weak and companies such as
fashion retailer French Connection and video games
retailer Game have issued pre-Christmas profit warnings.
On Wednesday, outdoor goods firm Blacks Leisure put
itself up for sale, and on Thursday shoe shop group Barratts
collapsed into administration, threatening nearly 4,000 jobs.