LONDON, May 18 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to May 12 15 weeks to May 12 Total sales 8.1 pct 8.8 pct Dept stores 16.6 pct 12.9 pct Food stores 3.7 pct 6.6 pct "John Lewis delivered a strong bank holiday trade with sales closing +16.6 percent versus last year. The varying national weather influenced sales with the appearance of the sun over the weekend in the south serving to dampen sales while the north of the country benefited from the additional footfall drive the poor weather provided," the firm said of the department stores outcome.