LONDON, Sept 29 British department store chain
John Lewis will have to appoint a new leader
after Managing Director Andy Street was chosen by the ruling
Conservative Party as its candidate for mayor of the West
Midlands in central England.
Street, who has led John Lewis for a decade, was formally
selected by local Conservative members on Thursday, the party
said in a statement.
He will now step down from his John Lewis role to fight the
mayoral election which will be held in May next year.
The John Lewis Partnership, which also owns upmarket
supermarket Waitrose, is expected to make a statement on Friday
regarding its future leadership.
Analysts say frontrunners to succeed Street are his former
lieutenant Andrew Murphy, who is now the partnership's
productivity director, current retail director Mark Lewis and
commercial director Paula Nickolds.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)