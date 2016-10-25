LONDON, Oct 25 British retailer John Lewis
on Tuesday picked insider Paula Nickolds as the new
managing director of its department stores.
Nickolds joined the employee-owned company as a graduate
trainee in 1994 and was most recently commercial director of the
group's 48 department stores, the company said.
She will replace Andy Street, who leaves on Friday to
contest the election of the mayor of the West Midlands, a region
of central England, for the ruling Conservative Party.
Nickolds will take up the position in January after the busy
Christmas trading period, John Lewis said.
Separately John Lewis, which also owns the Waitrose
supermarket chain, gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Oct. 22 12 weeks to Oct. 22
Total sales +2.1 pct +3.5 pct
Dept stores +6.7 pct +3.7 pct
Food stores -1.0 pct +3.3 pct
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Sarah Young)