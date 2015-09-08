LONDON, Sept 8 John Lewis Partnership
has promoted Andrew Murphy, effectively the No. 2 at the group's
department store chain, to a wider role across the organisation,
it said on Tuesday.
The employee-owned group said Murphy, department stores
retail director since 2010 and previously seen by analysts as
the heir apparent to the department stores' managing director
Andy Street, will take up the newly created role of productivity
director across the group.
Murphy's remit will be to help develop plans that support
the partnership's productivity improvements, financial strategy
and the organisation structure over the next five years. The
partnership also includes the upmarket Waitrose supermarket.
Murphy's position as John Lewis retail director will be
taken by Mark Lewis, who will also retain his responsibilities
as online director.
The partnership is due to publish interim results on
Thursday.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)