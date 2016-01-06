* Department stores Christmas underlying sales up 5.1 pct
* Department stores boss confident firm outperformed rivals
* Waitrose underlying sales down 1.4 pct
* Group profit guidance maintained
(Adds detail, comment from department stores MD Andy Street)
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 6 Britain's John Lewis Partnership
maintained its full-year profit guidance
thanks to a strong Christmas performance from its department
stores which reported robust fashion sales despite a mild start
to winter.
The department stores helped to offset a more subdued
performance from the group's upmarket supermarket chain
Waitrose.
The John Lewis trading statement also contrasted sharply
with one from clothing retailer Next which began the
post-Christmas reporting season on Tuesday with a disappointing
update. Next blamed Britain's unusually warm weather in November
and December for a sharp slowdown in sales growth.
The John Lewis Partnership, whose worker co-ownership model
has been lauded by Prime Minister David Cameron, has been the
star performer of Britain's retail sector for the last six
years, helped by a strong online operation and modern stores,
many of which are in the more prosperous south east of England.
The group said on Wednesday that sales at Britain's largest
department store chain increased 6.9 percent year-on-year to 951
million pounds ($1.4 billion) in the six weeks to Jan. 2 and
were up 5.1 percent at stores open over a year.
All three of its main product areas showed good sales
growth, with fashion up 6.1 percent, home rising 5.1 percent and
electricals and home technology increasing by 9.6 percent.
Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing
retailer, will update on Christmas trading on Thursday, with
analysts forecasting another decline in sales.
"The difficulty in going second in the (Christmas) results
(reporting) is we don't know others yet. But I suspect when the
ink is dry our fashion result will look really good against the
market," John Lewis Managing Director Andy Street told Reuters.
The department stores' overall online sales increased 21.4
percent over the six weeks, representing 40 percent of total
sales. Store sales fell 1.2 percent.
Waitrose's gross sales, excluding fuel, were 859.8 million
pounds, up 1.2 percent compared with last year and down 1.4
percent on a like-for-like basis.
Waitrose noted that peak festive trade came particularly
late and was more concentrated than usual in the last days
before Christmas. Three of Britain's major supermarket groups,
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, are
due to update on Christmas trade next week.
Total John Lewis Partnership sales rose 4.1 percent to 1.81
billion pounds.
"This has been a strong Christmas trading period for the
Partnership despite the non-food market seeing significant
shifts in trade patterns and the grocery market continuing to be
challenging," said Chairman Charlie Mayfield.
He said expectations for profit before partnership bonus,
tax and exceptionals for the year Jan. 30 2016 remain unchanged
at between 270-320 million pounds versus 342.7 million pounds
last year.
($1 = 0.6833 pounds)
