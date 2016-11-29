LONDON, Nov 29 British retailer John Lewis
said its department stores business enjoyed
the biggest sales week in its trading history over the seven
days to Nov. 26, including its most lucrative ever day, "Black
Friday" discount day on Nov. 25.
The employee-owned firm on Tuesday said that department
store sales rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to 199.8 million
pounds ($248.9 million).
"Our Black Friday event fell across two trading weeks
(Thursday to Monday). We traded well in both shops and online
with shops becoming busier as the weekend progressed," said
operations director Dino Rocos.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket Waitrose. Its
sales rose 1.3 percent to 136.6 million pounds over the week,
boosted by strong sales of beers, wines and spirits.
John Lewis gave the following sales figures for the latest
week compared with a year earlier:
Week to Nov. 17 weeks to Nov. 26
26
Total sales 4.3 pct 3.2 pct
Dept stores 6.5 pct 4.0 pct
Food stores 1.3 pct 2.6 pct
($1 = 0.8029 pounds)
(Compiled by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)