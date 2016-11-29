LONDON, Nov 29 British retailer John Lewis said its department stores business enjoyed the biggest sales week in its trading history over the seven days to Nov. 26, including its most lucrative ever day, "Black Friday" discount day on Nov. 25. The employee-owned firm on Tuesday said that department store sales rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to 199.8 million pounds ($248.9 million). "Our Black Friday event fell across two trading weeks (Thursday to Monday). We traded well in both shops and online with shops becoming busier as the weekend progressed," said operations director Dino Rocos. John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket Waitrose. Its sales rose 1.3 percent to 136.6 million pounds over the week, boosted by strong sales of beers, wines and spirits. John Lewis gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier: Week to Nov. 17 weeks to Nov. 26 26 Total sales 4.3 pct 3.2 pct Dept stores 6.5 pct 4.0 pct Food stores 1.3 pct 2.6 pct ($1 = 0.8029 pounds) (Compiled by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)