LONDON, July 19 British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday reported a 3.8 percent year-on-year increase in sales at its department store chain in the week to July 16, a slight slowdown on the previous week's growth.

As the only British retailer to publish weekly sales data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping behavior after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23, though the data is clouded by the impact of the timing of the summer sale and year-on-year weather comparisons.

The employee-owned John Lewis Partnership owns Britain's biggest department store chain as well as the upmarket Waitrose supermarket group.

The firm said its department store sales in the last week rose to 83.1 million pounds ($109.7 million), having increased 4.7 percent in the previous week.

Waitrose's sales rose 2.9 percent to 126.6 million pounds. They had risen 2.0 percent in the previous week.

John Lewis made no mention of the Brexit vote in its brief commentary. ($1 = 0.7576 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)