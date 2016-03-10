LONDON, March 10 Britain's John Lewis
Partnership reported a full-year profit fall
of nearly 11 percent and is paying a reduced staff bonus, hurt
by higher pension charges, lower property profit and a tough
trading environment.
The 151-year-old employee-owned group, which runs Britain's
biggest department store chain and its sixth-largest supermarket
business, Waitrose, said on Thursday that it would pay its
91,500 staff, known as partners, an annual bonus of 10 percent
of salary, down from to 11 percent last year.
John Lewis made a profit before partnership bonus, tax and
one-off items of 306 million pounds ($434.3 million) for the
year to Jan. 30. That was within guidance of between 270 million
pounds and 320 million pounds, but down 10.9 percent on the
previous year's outcome.
Operating profit at the department store division fell 0.1
percent and was down 2 percent at Waitrose.
On a sales basis the Partnership has outperformed rivals for
half a decade, helped by its strong online offer, modern stores
and a bias to the more prosperous southeast of England.
However, 2015-16 profit was dented by pension charges that
rose by 48.2 million pounds from the previous year.
John Lewis said that trading conditions would remain
difficult, especially in food retailing but it expects to
perform comparatively well against its rivals.
Sales after the first five weeks of its current financial
year were up 4.2 percent on last year, but its upmarket Waitrose
supermarkets recorded only a 0.4 percent rise on a like-for-like
basis. Like-for-like sales at John Lewis department stores rose
by 3.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7045 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)