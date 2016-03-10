LONDON, March 10 Britain's John Lewis Partnership reported a full-year profit fall of nearly 11 percent and is paying a reduced staff bonus, hurt by higher pension charges, lower property profit and a tough trading environment.

The 151-year-old employee-owned group, which runs Britain's biggest department store chain and its sixth-largest supermarket business, Waitrose, said on Thursday that it would pay its 91,500 staff, known as partners, an annual bonus of 10 percent of salary, down from to 11 percent last year.

John Lewis made a profit before partnership bonus, tax and one-off items of 306 million pounds ($434.3 million) for the year to Jan. 30. That was within guidance of between 270 million pounds and 320 million pounds, but down 10.9 percent on the previous year's outcome.

Operating profit at the department store division fell 0.1 percent and was down 2 percent at Waitrose.

On a sales basis the Partnership has outperformed rivals for half a decade, helped by its strong online offer, modern stores and a bias to the more prosperous southeast of England.

However, 2015-16 profit was dented by pension charges that rose by 48.2 million pounds from the previous year.

John Lewis said that trading conditions would remain difficult, especially in food retailing but it expects to perform comparatively well against its rivals.

Sales after the first five weeks of its current financial year were up 4.2 percent on last year, but its upmarket Waitrose supermarkets recorded only a 0.4 percent rise on a like-for-like basis. Like-for-like sales at John Lewis department stores rose by 3.6 percent. ($1 = 0.7045 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)