LONDON, March 10 Britain's John Lewis
Partnership cut its annual staff bonus on
Thursday as it reported an 11 percent fall in profit, hurt by
higher pension charges, lower property profits and a tough
trading environment.
The 151-year-old partnership, whose worker co-ownership
model has been lauded by Prime Minister David Cameron, was
cautious about prospects for its John Lewis department stores
and upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain in 2016.
"Conditions in the market will remain difficult, especially
in grocery," said Chairman Charlie Mayfield.
"However, given our continued investment in both our
operations and our customer offer, I expect sales in both
Waitrose and John Lewis to continue to perform comparatively
well against the market."
An industry survey published on Tuesday showed British
shoppers were a bit more reluctant to part with their cash in
February than in January, adding to signs of a slowdown in the
economy at the start of 2016.
Some 91,500 John Lewis employees, known as partners, will
receive a bonus of 10 percent, equivalent to more than five
weeks' pay, down from 11 percent last year.
The Partnership made a profit before partnership bonus, tax
and one-off items of 306 million pounds ($434 million) for the
year to Jan. 30. That was within guidance of between 270 million
pounds and 320 million pounds, but down 10.9 percent on the
previous year.
Excluding the impact of higher pension charges and a lower
contribution from property, profit was up around 7 percent.
Gross sales were 11 billion pounds, up 0.7 percent, as both
businesses won market share.
On a sales basis the partnership has outperformed rivals for
half a decade, helped by its strong online offer, modern stores
and a bias to the more prosperous southeast of England.
Operating profit before property profit at John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store chain, rose 0.7 percent,
while at Waitrose, Britain's sixth-largest supermarket business,
it increased 3.9 percent.
The partnership, which is alone among major British
retailers in publishing weekly sales updates, said like-for-like
sales at the department stores were up 3.6 percent in the first
five weeks of its new financial year, and up 0.4 percent at
Waitrose.
