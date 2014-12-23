LONDON Dec 23 John Lewis, Britain's
No. 1 department store group, saw year-on-year sales slip for
the week to Dec. 20 as record figures from November's Black
Friday deals dried up further demand for home technology such as
TVs and iPads.
The employee-owned firm said on Tuesday year-on-year sales
for the week fell 2.4 percent, with sales in its electricals and
home technology division down 10.8 percent.
That performance was a sign of "the growing significance of
Black Friday on the shape of pre-Christmas trade," it said.
"Black Friday", a heavily promotional shopping frenzy day
imported from the United States, helped John Lewis to post its
biggest ever week for sales in its 150-year history earlier this
month, and pushed British retail sales growth to a 27-year high.
Total sales for the week to Dec. 20 still grew by 6.5
percent on the week before to 160.6 million pounds ($250
million), however, as customers left it late to complete their
Christmas shopping.
Its fashion and home categories both had record sales weeks,
the firm said. ($1 = 0.6418 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)