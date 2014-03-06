LONDON, March 6 British retailer, the John Lewis
Partnership , posted a 9.6 percent rise in
underlying year profit, though it cut its staff bonus payout to
15 percent of salary.
The employee-owned group, which runs Britain's biggest
department store chain as well as upmarket grocer Waitrose, said
on Thursday its profit before tax, a staff bonus pool of 202.5
million pounds ($338.8 million) and one-off items rose to 376.4
million pounds in the year to Jan. 25.
John Lewis said its 91,000 staff, known as partners, will be
paid a bonus of 15 percent of salary, equal to nearly eight
weeks pay, down from 17 percent last year.