LONDON, Oct 26 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, said sales growth
eased for the third week running last week as milder weather and
harder comparative numbers with last year took their toll.
The employee-owned firm said on Friday department store
sales increased 7.0 percent to 69.4 million pounds ($112
million) in the week to Oct. 20.
In the previous three weeks the retailer had posted rises of
8.6 percent, 16.2 percent and 26.5 percent respectively.
John Lewis has been outperforming the wider market because
its generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by
Britain's economic downturn, while improvements to product and
service and new modern stores have chimed with consumers.
"Following the better-than-expected rebound in GDP growth in
the third quarter, a third successive slowdown in John Lewis'
sales growth is a reminder that a significant, sustained
improvement in consumer spending is far from guaranteed over the
coming months," said Howard Archer, chief economist at IHS
Global Insight.
Though noting that John Lewis' sales growth is still at a
level "most retailers would die for", he said consumer price
inflation was likely to rise back up in the near term due to
rising utility bills and the threat of higher food prices, while
wage growth was only creeping up.
John Lewis said week to Oct. 27 trade would benefit from the
launch of Windows 8 and the Kindle Fire as well as the colder
weather.
John Lewis also owns the Waitrose upmarket supermarket chain
where week to Oct. 20 sales rose 4.1 percent to 109.4 million
pounds.