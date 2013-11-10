* Weekly sales up 7.1 percent to 91 million pounds year-on-year

* Internet sales up 23.1 compared with year before

LONDON Nov 10 Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis said on Sunday its sales grew by 7.1 percent to 91 million pounds ($146 million) in the week to Nov. 9, boosted by a surge in internet purchases.

Online sales grew by 23.1 percent compared with the same period the previous year. Overall sales fell by 0.7 percent on the week before, which had benefited from school holidays and the launch of Apple's new iPadAir tablet.

John Lewis is confident of outperforming rivals this Christmas, the employee-owned firm said on Friday as it launched a festive advertising campaign.

The 149-year-old firm has been winning share from high-street rivals in recent years due to its strong online offering, modern stores and a more affluent customer base. Last Christmas it reported record sales, while rivals, such as Marks & Spencer (M&S) MKS.L endured poor trading in a tough market.