LONDON Dec 2 John Lewis, Britain's No. 1 department store group, posted the biggest ever week for sales in its 150-year history, with the outcome driven by Black Friday promotions and price matching of competitor events.

The employee-owned firm said on Tuesday sales during the week to Nov. 29 increased 21.8 percent year-on-year to 179.1 million pounds ($281.3 million), surpassing the previous record of 164 million pounds set during the week before Christmas last year.

John Lewis said it had a record week for online sales, up 42.2 percent year-on-year, but also noted that several shops achieved record takings on Black Friday itself (Nov. 28), including its flagship Oxford Street store. (1 US dollar = 0.6367 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)