LONDON, Aug 31 British retailer John Lewis
on Wednesday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Aug 27 4 weeks to Aug 27
Total sales +3.5 pct +2.7 pct
Dept stores -3.5 pct +0.5 pct
Food stores +8.2 pct +4.1 pct
"The late summer heatwave and sunny Bank Holiday weekend
played out across John Lewis last week, with sales finishing the
week down 3.5 percent at 78.9 million pounds ($103.7 million),"
the company said of the department stores outcome.
"The start of the new school year falling later this year
means that parents and children are likely to be shopping for
school uniform in the current week as the new term begins."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)