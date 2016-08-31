LONDON, Aug 31 British retailer John Lewis on Wednesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Aug 27 4 weeks to Aug 27 Total sales +3.5 pct +2.7 pct Dept stores -3.5 pct +0.5 pct Food stores +8.2 pct +4.1 pct "The late summer heatwave and sunny Bank Holiday weekend played out across John Lewis last week, with sales finishing the week down 3.5 percent at 78.9 million pounds ($103.7 million)," the company said of the department stores outcome. "The start of the new school year falling later this year means that parents and children are likely to be shopping for school uniform in the current week as the new term begins." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)