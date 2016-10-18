LONDON, Oct 18 British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Oct. 15 11 weeks to Oct. 15 Total sales +5.8 pct +3.6 pct Dept stores +8.5 pct +3.4 pct Food stores +3.9 pct +3.7 pct (Compiled by Paul Sandle)