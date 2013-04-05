LONDON, April 5 Sales at Britain's biggest
department store group John Lewis rose 23.1 percent
last week on the same week a year ago as shoppers took advantage
of the Easter break to snap up technology and cooking and dining
products.
The employee-owned group, which has been outperforming the
broader retail sector for over a year, said on Friday its
department store sales totalled 76.7 million pounds ($116.5
million) in the week to March 30, which included the Good Friday
holiday. Easter fell later in April a year ago.
The group's home division saw sales rise 22.5 percent with a
record week at its cooking and dining unit, while its electrical
and home technology department saw sales rise 46.7 percent.
The cold snap that has engulfed Britain in recent weeks
limited sales growth at its fashion division to 4.6 percent,
however. Online sales increased 14.6 percent.
While many of its rivals have found the going tough as
consumers deal with a squeeze on incomes, John Lewis sales were
up 14.4 percent year-on-year in the nine weeks to March 30,
helped in part by its more affluent customer base.
"The impressive John Lewis performance gives a lift to hopes
that retail sales held up reasonably well in March after jumping
in February," said Howard Archer, chief economist at IHS Global
Insight.
Easter also proved a bumper period for the group's grocery
chain, Waitrose, which saw its biggest ever sales week outside
of Christmas, with total sales excluding petrol of 140.7 million
pounds last week as shoppers stocked up with favourites like
lamb and confectionary.
This represents a 33.9 per cent sales uplift when compared
to the same week last year and a 14.8 per cent increase on last
year's Easter week.